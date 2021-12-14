Preston Easton Valley takes down Calamus-Wheatland 57-37

Preston Easton Valley's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Calamus-Wheatland 57-37 at Calamus-Wheatland High on December 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave the River Hawks a 57-37 lead over the Warriors.
Recently on December 4 , Calamus-Wheatland squared up on Goose Lake Northeast in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.