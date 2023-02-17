Bettendorf put together a victorious gameplan to stop Davenport West 70-55 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The last time Bettendorf and Davenport West played in a 58-51 game on Feb. 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

