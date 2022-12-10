 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pretty portrait: Orion paints a victorious picture in win over Galva 63-48

Orion grabbed a 63-48 victory at the expense of Galva in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Orion darted in front of Galva 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Chargers fought to a 27-21 half margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Orion darted to a 43-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Chargers added to their advantage with a 20-19 margin in the closing period.

The last time Orion and Galva played in a 59-33 game on December 11, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 2, Galva squared off with Cuba North Fulton Coop in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

