Pretty portrait: Orion paints a victorious picture in win over Galva 63-48

Orion grabbed a 63-48 victory at the expense of Galva in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Orion darted in front of Galva 14-8 to begin the second quarter.
The Chargers fought to a 27-21 half margin at the Wildcats' expense.
Orion darted to a 43-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Chargers added to their advantage with a 20-19 margin in the closing period.
