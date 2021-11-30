Princeton bounces Rock Island Alleman in up-and-down tilt 76-32

Princeton dominated from start to finish in a resounding 76-32 win over Rock Island Alleman in Illinois boys basketball on November 30.
Princeton made the first move by forging a 28-4 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.
Princeton's shooting thundered to a 42-12 lead over Rock Island Alleman at halftime.
