Princeton showed top form to dominate Port Byron Riverdale during a 77-40 victory at Princeton High on Feb. 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Princeton drew first blood by forging a 29-15 margin over Port Byron Riverdale after the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 43-23 intermission margin at the Rams' expense.

Princeton pulled to a 62-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 15-7 advantage in the frame.

