Putting it all together: Fulton overwhelms Amboy 54-11

Fulton painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Amboy's defense for a 54-11 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Fulton and Amboy squared off with February 7, 2022 at Fulton High School last season. Click here for a recap.

Recently on December 29, Fulton squared off with Rock Island Alleman in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

