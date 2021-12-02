Putting it all together: Monmouth United overwhelms Orion 69-34

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Monmouth United turned out the lights on Orion 69-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Monmouth United moved in front of Orion 19-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Storm's offense thundered to a 39-18 lead over the Chargers at the intermission.

Monmouth United's reign showed as it carried a 52-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.