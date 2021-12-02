Putting it all together: Monmouth United overwhelms Orion 69-34

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Monmouth United turned out the lights on Orion 69-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Monmouth United moved in front of Orion 19-9 to begin the second quarter.
The Red Storm's offense thundered to a 39-18 lead over the Chargers at the intermission.
Monmouth United's reign showed as it carried a 52-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
