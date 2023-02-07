Taylor Ridge Rockridge showed no mercy to Erie-Prophetstown, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 57-17 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Erie-Prophetstown squared off with February 8, 2022 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School last season. Click here for a recap.

