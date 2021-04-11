Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa boys basketball team

Player of the year: Kaleb Cornilsen, sr., Easton Valley
A mainstay in Easton Valley's lineup for the past three seasons, Cornilsen led the River Hawks to an undefeated regular season and a trip to the Class 1A state tournament in Des Moines for the first time in seven years. Easton Valley's first 1,000-point scorer, Cornilsen was named Tri-Rivers East Division player of the year, first team all-state by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and all-substate by the coaches. The athletic post was the only player in the state to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five steals per game. Easton Valley was 66-4 the past three seasons with Cornilsen in the starting lineup.
First team
Name;School;Height;Year;Noteworthy
Caiden Atienza;Maquoketa;6-5;Sr.;First team All-Wamac East, 3A first team all-substate, team-best 15.2 ppg., 9.5 rpg., 54% FGs
Kaleb Cornilsen;Easton Valley;6-5;Sr.;Class 1A first team all-state by IPSWA, team-best 22.9 ppg., 10 rpg., 5 spg., 56% FGs
Zach Erwin;Camanche;6-5;Jr.;All-RVC Elite team, 2A second team all-state by IPSWA, all-substate, 15 ppg., 6.3 rpg., 3.5 apg., 1.3 bpg.
Maddox Griffin;Wapello;6-3;Jr.;SEISC North player of year, 1A second team all-state by IPSWA, 17.6 ppg., 7.1 rpg., 8.2 apg., 4.2 spg.
Caden Kirkman;Wilton;6-6;So.;All-RVC Elite team, 2A third team all-state by IPSWA, all-substate, 18.6 ppg., 11 rpg., 4.3 bpg., 53.6% FGs
Jordan Lawrence;Camanche;5-11;Sr.;All-RVC Elite team, 2A all-substate, 14.5 ppg., 2.7 rpg., 2.3 spg., team-high 57 made 3s (43.8%)
Second team
Name;School;Height;Year;Noteworthy
Nolan DeLong;Durant;6-0;So.;First team All-RVC South, team-best 14.9 ppg., 6.2 rpg., 1.6 apg., 1.4 spg.
Porter Fuegen;Easton Valley;6-1;Sr.;First team All-Tri Rivers East, 13.9 ppg., 3.4 rpg., 3.2 apg., 3.0 spg., 55% FGs
Carson Michels;Bellevue Marquette;6-2;Sr.;First team All-Tri Rivers East, 1A second team all-state, 29.1 ppg., 13.3 rpg.
Dasean Mingo;Prince of Peace;6-0;Sr.;First team All-Tri Rivers East, all-substate, 16.7 ppg., 4.4 rpg., 4.6 spg., 46% FGs
Kaden Schnede;Calamus-Wheatland;6-2;Sr.;First team All-Tri Rivers East, all-substate, 16.9 ppg., 6.5 rpg., 47% FGs
Judd Swanton;Northeast;6-3;Sr.;All-RVC Elite team, all-substate, 12.7 ppg., 9.8 rpg., 2.5 apg., 2.6 bpg., 49% FGs
Honorable mention
Bellevue: Colby Sieverding, jr.
Calamus-Wheatland: Brady Buchmeyer, sr.; Austin Henning, sr.
Camanche: Zayne Feller, sr.; Mike Delzell, jr.
Easton Valley: Carson Fuegen, so.; Cayden Deardorff, jr.
Louisa-Muscatine: Emmanuel Walker, sr.
Maquoketa: Brady Digmann, sr.; Connor Becker, sr.
Midland: Iziek Soper, sr.
North Cedar: Kael Unruh, sr.; Gage Walshire, sr.
Northeast: Cade Hughes, jr.; Carter Pataska, jr.
Prince of Peace: Kyler Wallace, sr.
Tipton: Kayden Rezac, sr.
Wapello: Caden Thomas, sr.; Trenton Murray, sr.; Rhett Smith, sr.
West Liberty: Caleb Wulf, jr.
Wilton: Jackson Hull, jr.