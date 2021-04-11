Quad-Cities All-Eastern Iowa boys basketball team

Player of the year: Kaleb Cornilsen, sr., Easton Valley

A mainstay in Easton Valley's lineup for the past three seasons, Cornilsen led the River Hawks to an undefeated regular season and a trip to the Class 1A state tournament in Des Moines for the first time in seven years. Easton Valley's first 1,000-point scorer, Cornilsen was named Tri-Rivers East Division player of the year, first team all-state by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and all-substate by the coaches. The athletic post was the only player in the state to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five steals per game. Easton Valley was 66-4 the past three seasons with Cornilsen in the starting lineup.