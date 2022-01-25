 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quincy dances around early hole to trip Rock Island Alleman 66-33
Quincy staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 66-33 win over Rock Island Alleman in Illinois boys basketball on January 25.

In recent action on January 11, Quincy faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island Alleman took on Mundelein Carmel Catholic on January 17 at Mundelein Carmel Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

