Quincy dances around early hole to trip Rock Island Alleman 66-33

Quincy staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 66-33 win over Rock Island Alleman in Illinois boys basketball on January 25.
In recent action on January 11, Quincy faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island Alleman took on Mundelein Carmel Catholic on January 17 at Mundelein Carmel Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
