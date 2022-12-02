Quincy dances past East Moline United Township 62-50

Quincy notched a win on the victory belt after defeating East Moline United Township 62-50 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Quincy an 8-2 lead over East Moline United Township.
The Blue Devils' offense darted in front for a 26-17 lead over the Panthers at the half.
Quincy charged to a 44-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Panthers' 21-18 advantage in the final quarter.
Last season, Quincy and East Moline United Township squared off with January 21, 2022 at Quincy High School last season. For more, click here.
