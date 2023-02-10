Geneseo had no answers as Quincy compiled a 66-28 victory on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Quincy a 34-6 lead over Geneseo.

The Blue Devils fought to a 48-17 half margin at the Maple Leafs' expense.

Quincy steamrolled to a 57-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Quincy and Geneseo played in a 71-32 game on February 8, 2022. For results, click here.

