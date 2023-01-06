Quincy ekes out victory against Rock Island 61-55

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Quincy did just enough to beat Rock Island 61-55 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Quincy and Rock Island played in a 49-47 game on February 11, 2022. For more, click here.
Recently on December 29, Rock Island squared off with Bradley-Bourbonnais in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.