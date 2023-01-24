Quincy flies high over Rock Island Alleman 80-35

It was a tough night for Rock Island Alleman which was overmatched by Quincy in this 80-35 verdict.
Quincy drew first blood by forging a 17-5 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils' offense breathed fire in front for a 47-10 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.
Quincy and Rock Island Alleman each scored in the third quarter.
The Blue Devils hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 15-7 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Quincy and Rock Island Alleman faced off on January 25, 2022 at Quincy High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Moline Quad Cities Christian and Quincy took on Geneseo on January 10 at Geneseo High School. For a full recap, click here.
