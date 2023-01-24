Quincy flies high over Rock Island Alleman 80-35

It was a tough night for Rock Island Alleman which was overmatched by Quincy in this 80-35 verdict.

Quincy drew first blood by forging a 17-5 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

The Blue Devils' offense breathed fire in front for a 47-10 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.

Quincy and Rock Island Alleman each scored in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 15-7 advantage in the frame.

