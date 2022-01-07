Quincy knocks off Rock Island 61-57

A tight-knit tilt turned in Quincy's direction just enough to squeeze past Rock Island 61-57 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 7.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Quincy and Rock Island settling for a 12-12 first-quarter knot.
The Rocks took a 34-28 lead over the Blue Devils heading to the intermission locker room.
Rock Island had a 45-37 edge on Quincy at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
