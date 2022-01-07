Quincy knocks off Rock Island 61-57

A tight-knit tilt turned in Quincy's direction just enough to squeeze past Rock Island 61-57 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 7.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Quincy and Rock Island settling for a 12-12 first-quarter knot.

The Rocks took a 34-28 lead over the Blue Devils heading to the intermission locker room.

Rock Island had a 45-37 edge on Quincy at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.