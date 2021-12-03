Quincy manhandles East Moline United Township 70-39

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Quincy turned out the lights on East Moline United Township 70-39 in Illinois boys basketball on December 3.
Quincy darted in front of East Moline United Township 13-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Blue Devils opened an immense 33-16 gap over the Panthers at halftime.
