Quincy manhandles East Moline United Township 70-39
A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Quincy turned out the lights on East Moline United Township 70-39 in Illinois boys basketball on December 3.

Quincy darted in front of East Moline United Township 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils opened an immense 33-16 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

