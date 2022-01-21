Quincy outlasts East Moline United Township 55-45

Quincy dumped East Moline United Township 55-45 on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 11, Quincy faced off against Geneseo and East Moline United Township took on Moline on January 7 at Moline High School. For more, click here.
The Blue Devils made the first move by forging a 15-8 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils' offense darted to a 22-20 lead over the Panthers at halftime.
Quincy's upper hand showed as it carried a 35-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Quincy avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-16 stretch over the final quarter.
