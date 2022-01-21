 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quincy outlasts East Moline United Township 55-45
0 Comments

Quincy outlasts East Moline United Township 55-45

  • 0

Quincy dumped East Moline United Township 55-45 on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 11, Quincy faced off against Geneseo and East Moline United Township took on Moline on January 7 at Moline High School. For more, click here.

The Blue Devils made the first move by forging a 15-8 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

The Blue Devils' offense darted to a 22-20 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Quincy's upper hand showed as it carried a 35-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

Quincy avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-16 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News