Quincy outlasts East Moline United Township 55-45

Quincy dumped East Moline United Township 55-45 on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Blue Devils made the first move by forging a 15-8 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

The Blue Devils' offense darted to a 22-20 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Quincy's upper hand showed as it carried a 35-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

Quincy avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-16 stretch over the final quarter.

