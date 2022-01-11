Quincy pushes over Geneseo 61-42

Quincy collected a 61-42 victory over Geneseo in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 11.
The Blue Devils made the first move by forging a 14-8 margin over the Maple Leafs after the first quarter.
Quincy's offense jumped on top to a 32-15 lead over Geneseo at the intermission.
Recently on January 4 , Geneseo squared up on Dixon in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.