 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quincy rolls like thunder over Rock Island Alleman 100-30
0 comments

Quincy rolls like thunder over Rock Island Alleman 100-30

{{featured_button_text}}

Quincy painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Rock Island Alleman's defense for a 100-30 win in Illinois boys basketball action on December 7.

Quincy fought to a 66-19 intermission margin at Rock Island Alleman's expense.

Quincy took control in the third quarter with an 81-21 advantage over Rock Island Alleman.

Recently on December 1 , Rock Island Alleman squared up on Annawan in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News