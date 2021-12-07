Quincy rolls like thunder over Rock Island Alleman 100-30

Quincy painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Rock Island Alleman's defense for a 100-30 win in Illinois boys basketball action on December 7.

Quincy took control in the third quarter with an 81-21 advantage over Rock Island Alleman.

