Quincy rolls like thunder over Rock Island Alleman 100-30

Quincy painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Rock Island Alleman's defense for a 100-30 win in Illinois boys basketball action on December 7.
Quincy fought to a 66-19 intermission margin at Rock Island Alleman's expense.
Quincy took control in the third quarter with an 81-21 advantage over Rock Island Alleman.
Recently on December 1 , Rock Island Alleman squared up on Annawan in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
