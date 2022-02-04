Razor thin: Bettendorf earns tough victory over Davenport West 58-51

Bettendorf knocked off Davenport West 58-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Davenport West, who began with a 6-5 edge over Bettendorf through the end of the first quarter.
Bettendorf's shooting jumped to a 27-18 lead over Davenport West at the intermission.
The Falcons came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Bulldogs 38-37.
In recent action on January 28, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport West took on Central DeWitt on January 28 at Davenport West High School. For a full recap, click here.
