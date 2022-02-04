 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Razor thin: Bettendorf earns tough victory over Davenport West 58-51

  • 0

Bettendorf knocked off Davenport West 58-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Davenport West, who began with a 6-5 edge over Bettendorf through the end of the first quarter.

Bettendorf's shooting jumped to a 27-18 lead over Davenport West at the intermission.

The Falcons came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Bulldogs 38-37.

In recent action on January 28, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport West took on Central DeWitt on January 28 at Davenport West High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News