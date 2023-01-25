Resurgence: Fulton fights back to beat Milledgeville 64-46

Fulton rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Milledgeville 64-46 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 25.
Milledgeville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-14 advantage over Fulton as the first quarter ended.
The Steamers kept a 32-21 intermission margin at the Missiles' expense.
Milledgeville showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 41-32.
The Steamers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 23-14 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Fulton and Milledgeville squared off with February 14, 2022 at Fulton High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
Recently on January 21, Fulton squared off with Port Byron Riverdale in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.