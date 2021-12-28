 Skip to main content
Resurgence: Rock Falls fights back to beat Annawan 59-30
Rock Falls overcame a first quarter deficit in a 59-30 win over Annawan in Illinois boys basketball action on December 28.

The Braves authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Rockets 13-4 at the end of the first quarter.

Rock Falls' offense thundered to a 30-13 lead over Annawan at the intermission.

Rock Falls' dominance showed as it carried a 47-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

