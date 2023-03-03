Princeton's advantage forced Taylor Ridge Rockridge to dig down, but it did to earn a 64-46 win Friday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 3.

Recently on Feb. 24, Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared off with Sherrard in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.