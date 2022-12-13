 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rock Island Alleman dismantles Sherrard in convincing manner 42-22

  • 0

Rock Island Alleman left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sherrard 42-22 in Illinois boys basketball on December 13.

Rock Island Alleman moved in front of Sherrard 12-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Pioneers fought to a 26-14 half margin at the Tigers' expense.

Rock Island Alleman jumped to a 37-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on December 6, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Quincy and Sherrard took on Morrison on December 6 at Morrison High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline hammers Geneseo 91-30

Moline's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 91-30 win over Geneseo during this Illinois boys…

Moline hammers Rock Island 78-40

Moline left no doubt on Friday, controlling Rock Island from start to finish for a 78-40 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketb…

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco’s Atlas Lions carry the hopes of an entire continent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News