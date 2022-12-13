Rock Island Alleman dismantles Sherrard in convincing manner 42-22

Rock Island Alleman left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sherrard 42-22 in Illinois boys basketball on December 13.
Rock Island Alleman moved in front of Sherrard 12-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Pioneers fought to a 26-14 half margin at the Tigers' expense.
Rock Island Alleman jumped to a 37-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
In recent action on December 6, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Quincy and Sherrard took on Morrison on December 6 at Morrison High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
