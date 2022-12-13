Rock Island Alleman dismantles Sherrard in convincing manner 42-22

Rock Island Alleman left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sherrard 42-22 in Illinois boys basketball on December 13.

Rock Island Alleman moved in front of Sherrard 12-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Pioneers fought to a 26-14 half margin at the Tigers' expense.

Rock Island Alleman jumped to a 37-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

