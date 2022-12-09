Rock Island Alleman escapes close call with Geneseo 42-41

Rock Island Alleman topped Geneseo 42-41 in a tough tilt during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Geneseo and Rock Island Alleman faced off on December 10, 2021 at Geneseo High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Sterling and Geneseo took on Rock Island on December 2 at Rock Island High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.