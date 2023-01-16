Rock Island Alleman rides the rough off Moline Quad Cities Christian 57-39

Rock Island Alleman dumped Moline Quad Cities Christian 57-39 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 16.

Rock Island Alleman drew first blood by forging a 22-12 margin over Moline Quad Cities Christian after the first quarter.

The Pioneers registered a 36-24 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Rock Island Alleman jumped to a 48-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pioneers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-6 edge.

