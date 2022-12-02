 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rock Island blazes early victory trail over Geneseo 99-38

  • 0

Rock Island scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 99-38 win over Geneseo on December 2 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Rock Island steamrolled in front of Geneseo 27-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Rocks registered a 60-18 advantage at halftime over the Maple Leafs.

Rock Island struck to an 88-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rocks enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Maple Leafs' 12-11 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Rock Island and Geneseo faced off on February 23, 2022 at Rock Island High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tunisia our inspiration says USA captain ahead of Netherlands match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News