Rock Island blazes early victory trail over Geneseo 99-38

Rock Island scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 99-38 win over Geneseo on December 2 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Rock Island steamrolled in front of Geneseo 27-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Rocks registered a 60-18 advantage at halftime over the Maple Leafs.

Rock Island struck to an 88-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rocks enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Maple Leafs' 12-11 advantage in the fourth quarter.

