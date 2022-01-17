 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock Island delivers smashing punch early to dump Aurora Waubonsie Valley 75-47
0 Comments

Rock Island delivers smashing punch early to dump Aurora Waubonsie Valley 75-47

  • 0

Rock Island's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Aurora Waubonsie Valley during a 75-47 blowout on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Recently on January 11 , Rock Island squared up on Galesburg in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The first quarter gave the Rocks a 23-20 lead over the Warriors.

The Rocks' shooting moved to a 34-25 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

The Rocks stormed to a 48-32 bulge over the Warriors as the fourth quarter began.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News