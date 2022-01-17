Rock Island delivers smashing punch early to dump Aurora Waubonsie Valley 75-47

Rock Island's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Aurora Waubonsie Valley during a 75-47 blowout on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave the Rocks a 23-20 lead over the Warriors.

The Rocks' shooting moved to a 34-25 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

The Rocks stormed to a 48-32 bulge over the Warriors as the fourth quarter began.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.