Rock Island delivers smashing punch early to dump Aurora Waubonsie Valley 75-47

Rock Island's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Aurora Waubonsie Valley during a 75-47 blowout on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Recently on January 11 , Rock Island squared up on Galesburg in a basketball game . For more, click here.
The first quarter gave the Rocks a 23-20 lead over the Warriors.
The Rocks' shooting moved to a 34-25 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
The Rocks stormed to a 48-32 bulge over the Warriors as the fourth quarter began.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.