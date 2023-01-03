Rock Island earns narrow win over Peoria 60-58

A sigh of relief filled the air in Rock Island's locker room after a trying 60-58 test with Peoria on January 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Peoria and Rock Island faced off on December 29, 2021 at Rock Island High School. Click here for a recap.
Recently on December 29, Rock Island squared off with Bradley-Bourbonnais in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.