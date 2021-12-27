Rock Island edges Joliet Central in tough test 69-60

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Rock Island to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Joliet Central 69-60 in Illinois boys basketball on December 27.

The Rocks moved in front of the Steelmen 17-10 to begin the second quarter.

Rock Island's shooting darted to a 31-23 lead over Joliet Central at the intermission.

Rock Island's influence showed as it carried a 49-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rocks made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing the Steelmen's offensive output in the final period 20-20.

