Rock Island escapes close call with Sterling 71-63

Rock Island posted a tight 71-63 win over Sterling in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 15.

The Rocks' shooting darted to a 37-33 lead over the Golden Warriors at the intermission.

The Rocks' position showed as they carried a 56-54 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rocks put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Golden Warriors 15-9 in the last stanza.

