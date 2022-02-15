Rock Island escapes close call with Sterling 71-63

Rock Island posted a tight 71-63 win over Sterling in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 15.
In recent action on February 8, Rock Island faced off against Galesburg and Sterling took on Moline on February 8 at Moline High School.
The Rocks' shooting darted to a 37-33 lead over the Golden Warriors at the intermission.
The Rocks' position showed as they carried a 56-54 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Rocks put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Golden Warriors 15-9 in the last stanza.
