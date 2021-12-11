Rock Island imposes its will on Dubuque Hempstead 96-72

Rock Island left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Dubuque Hempstead 96-72 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 11.

The Rocks opened with a 19-16 advantage over the Mustangs through the first quarter.

The Rocks' offense moved to a 42-37 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Rock Island's supremacy showed as it carried a 66-51 lead into the fourth quarter.

