 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock Island imposes its will on Dubuque Hempstead 96-72
0 comments

Rock Island imposes its will on Dubuque Hempstead 96-72

{{featured_button_text}}

Rock Island left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Dubuque Hempstead 96-72 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 11.

In recent action on December 3, Rock Island faced off against Geneseo and Dubuque Hempstead took on Clinton on December 4 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Rocks opened with a 19-16 advantage over the Mustangs through the first quarter.

The Rocks' offense moved to a 42-37 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Rock Island's supremacy showed as it carried a 66-51 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News