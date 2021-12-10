 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock Island nets nifty win over Moline 76-70
0 comments

Rock Island nets nifty win over Moline 76-70

{{featured_button_text}}

With little to no wiggle room, Rock Island nosed past Moline 76-70 in Illinois boys basketball on December 10.

The Maroons started on steady ground by forging a 20-14 lead over the Rocks at the end of the first quarter.

The Rocks' shooting jumped to a 32-30 lead over the Maroons at halftime.

The Rocks jumped to a 53-49 bulge over the Maroons as the fourth quarter began.

In recent action on December 3, Moline faced off against Galesburg and Rock Island took on Geneseo on December 3 at Rock Island High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News