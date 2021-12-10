Rock Island nets nifty win over Moline 76-70

With little to no wiggle room, Rock Island nosed past Moline 76-70 in Illinois boys basketball on December 10.

The Maroons started on steady ground by forging a 20-14 lead over the Rocks at the end of the first quarter.

The Rocks' shooting jumped to a 32-30 lead over the Maroons at halftime.

The Rocks jumped to a 53-49 bulge over the Maroons as the fourth quarter began.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.