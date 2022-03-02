 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island nets nifty win over Peoria Manual 67-62

With little to no wiggle room, Rock Island nosed past Peoria Manual 67-62 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 2.

The Rams started on steady ground by forging a 10-6 lead over the Rocks at the end of the first quarter.

Peoria Manual came from behind to grab the advantage 26-24 at half over Rock Island.

The Rocks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-44 lead over the Rams.

Recently on February 23 , Rock Island squared up on Geneseo in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

