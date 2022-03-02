Rock Island nets nifty win over Peoria Manual 67-62

With little to no wiggle room, Rock Island nosed past Peoria Manual 67-62 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 2.
The Rams started on steady ground by forging a 10-6 lead over the Rocks at the end of the first quarter.
Peoria Manual came from behind to grab the advantage 26-24 at half over Rock Island.
The Rocks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 48-44 lead over the Rams.
Recently on February 23 , Rock Island squared up on Geneseo in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.