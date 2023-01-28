 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island outlasts Bloomington in topsy-turvy battle 72-53

Rock Island stretched out and finally snapped Bloomington to earn a 72-53 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Rock Island and Bloomington settling for a 17-17 first-quarter knot.

The Rocks' shooting jumped in front for a 31-25 lead over the Purple Raiders at the half.

Rock Island darted to a 53-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rocks avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-11 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 21, Rock Island squared off with Lincoln in a basketball game. For results, click here.

