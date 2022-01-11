 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock Island rains all over Galesburg 84-63
0 Comments

Rock Island rains all over Galesburg 84-63

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Rock Island broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 84-63 explosion on Galesburg during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Rock Island opened with a 16-15 advantage over Galesburg through the first quarter.

Rock Island's offense darted to a 39-28 lead over Galesburg at halftime.

Rock Island's force showed as it carried a 62-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 29 , Rock Island squared up on Chicago North Lawndale in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys

Quincy knocks off Rock Island 61-57

A tight-knit tilt turned in Quincy's direction just enough to squeeze past Rock Island 61-57 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 7.

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News