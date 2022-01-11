Rock Island rains all over Galesburg 84-63

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Rock Island broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 84-63 explosion on Galesburg during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Rock Island opened with a 16-15 advantage over Galesburg through the first quarter.
Rock Island's offense darted to a 39-28 lead over Galesburg at halftime.
Rock Island's force showed as it carried a 62-46 lead into the fourth quarter.
