Rock Island records thin win against Machesney Park Harlem 56-51

Rock Island edged Machesney Park Harlem 56-51 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Rock Island jumped in front of Machesney Park Harlem 11-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Huskies came from behind to grab the advantage 29-24 at intermission over the Rocks.

Rock Island broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 41-37 lead over Machesney Park Harlem.

Conditioning showed as the Rocks outscored the Huskies 15-14 in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.