Rock Island rolls like thunder over East Moline United Township 83-61
Rock Island painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of East Moline United Township's defense for an 83-61 win during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave the Rocks a 22-13 lead over the Panthers.

The Rocks stomped on over the Panthers 59-43 heading to the fourth quarter.

