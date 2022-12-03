Rock Island shuts off the power on Dubuque Hempstead 74-38

Rock Island scored early and often to roll over Dubuque Hempstead 74-38 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The last time Rock Island and Dubuque Hempstead played in a 96-72 game on December 11, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.