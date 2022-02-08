 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rock Island squeezes past Galesburg 59-56

  • 0

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Rock Island to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Galesburg 59-56 in Illinois boys basketball on February 8.

The start wasn't the problem for the Silver Streaks, who began with an 18-12 edge over the Rocks through the end of the first quarter.

Galesburg took a 32-21 lead over Rock Island heading to the intermission locker room.

The Silver Streaks had a 44-40 edge on the Rocks at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Rocks added to their advantage with a 19-12 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on January 29, Galesburg faced off against East Moline United Township and Rock Island took on Moline on January 28 at Rock Island High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline sprints past Quincy 76-57

Stretched out and finally snapped, Moline put just enough pressure on Quincy to earn a 76-57 victory at Moline High on February 4 in Illinois …

Watch Now: Related Video

Eileen Gu lands first 1620 of her career to win Olympic gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News