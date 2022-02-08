Rock Island squeezes past Galesburg 59-56

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Rock Island to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Galesburg 59-56 in Illinois boys basketball on February 8.
The start wasn't the problem for the Silver Streaks, who began with an 18-12 edge over the Rocks through the end of the first quarter.
Galesburg took a 32-21 lead over Rock Island heading to the intermission locker room.
The Silver Streaks had a 44-40 edge on the Rocks at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Rocks added to their advantage with a 19-12 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on January 29, Galesburg faced off against East Moline United Township and Rock Island took on Moline on January 28 at Rock Island High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
