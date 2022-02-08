Rock Island squeezes past Galesburg 59-56

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Rock Island to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Galesburg 59-56 in Illinois boys basketball on February 8.

The start wasn't the problem for the Silver Streaks, who began with an 18-12 edge over the Rocks through the end of the first quarter.

Galesburg took a 32-21 lead over Rock Island heading to the intermission locker room.

The Silver Streaks had a 44-40 edge on the Rocks at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Rocks added to their advantage with a 19-12 margin in the closing period.

