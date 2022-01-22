Rock Island survives taut tilt with Lincoln 56-47

Rock Island broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Lincoln 56-47 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 22.
Recently on January 17 , Rock Island squared up on Aurora Waubonsie Valley in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Rocks jumped in front of the Railsplitters 12-7 to begin the second quarter.
Rock Island's offense darted to a 56-44 lead over Lincoln at the intermission.
The Rocks withstood the Railsplitters' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.