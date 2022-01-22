Rock Island survives taut tilt with Lincoln 56-47

Rock Island broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Lincoln 56-47 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 22.

The Rocks jumped in front of the Railsplitters 12-7 to begin the second quarter.

Rock Island's offense darted to a 56-44 lead over Lincoln at the intermission.

The Rocks withstood the Railsplitters' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

