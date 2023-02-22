Playing with a winning hand, Rock Island trumped Galesburg 63-53 on Feb. 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Rock Island and Galesburg faced off on Feb. 8, 2022 at Galesburg High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Rock Island faced off against Sterling . Click here for a recap. Galesburg took on Geneseo on Feb. 18 at Galesburg High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.