Rock Island takes down Geneseo 77-37

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Rock Island broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 77-37 explosion on Geneseo in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.

In recent action on February 15, Rock Island faced off against Sterling and Geneseo took on Streator on February 14 at Streator High School. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Rocks a 21-11 lead over the Maple Leafs.

Rock Island's shooting stomped on to a 41-22 lead over Geneseo at the intermission.

