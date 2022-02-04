Rock Island takes down Rock Island Alleman 103-22

Rock Island's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Rock Island Alleman 103-22 on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Rock Island's shooting thundered to a 67-10 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the intermission.
In recent action on January 25, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Quincy and Rock Island took on Moline on January 28 at Rock Island High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.