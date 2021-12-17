Rock Island takes down Rock Island Alleman 84-24

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Rock Island broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 84-24 explosion on Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.

Rock Island's offense breathed fire to a 54-11 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the half.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.