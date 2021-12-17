Rock Island takes down Rock Island Alleman 84-24

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Rock Island broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 84-24 explosion on Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.
Rock Island's offense breathed fire to a 54-11 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the half.
In recent action on December 11, Rock Island faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Rock Island Alleman took on Geneseo on December 10 at Geneseo High School. For a full recap, click here.
