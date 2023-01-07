Rockford Christian earns narrow win over Aledo Mercer County 68-62

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Rockford Christian chalked up in tripping Aledo Mercer County 68-62 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 7.

