Ruh-Roh, Davenport North shuts down Clinton 65-28

Davenport North controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 65-28 victory over Clinton in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 4.

Davenport North opened with a 14-3 advantage over Clinton through the first quarter.

Davenport North's shooting pulled ahead to a 38-10 lead over Clinton at the half.

Davenport North stomped on over Clinton 53-20 heading to the fourth quarter.

