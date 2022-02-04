Ruh-Roh, Davenport North shuts down Clinton 65-28

Davenport North controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 65-28 victory over Clinton in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 4.
In recent action on January 25, Clinton faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport North took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 27 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.
Davenport North opened with a 14-3 advantage over Clinton through the first quarter.
Davenport North's shooting pulled ahead to a 38-10 lead over Clinton at the half.
Davenport North stomped on over Clinton 53-20 heading to the fourth quarter.
