 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ruh-Roh, Davenport North shuts down Clinton 65-28

  • 0

Davenport North controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 65-28 victory over Clinton in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 4.

In recent action on January 25, Clinton faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport North took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 27 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.

Davenport North opened with a 14-3 advantage over Clinton through the first quarter.

Davenport North's shooting pulled ahead to a 38-10 lead over Clinton at the half.

Davenport North stomped on over Clinton 53-20 heading to the fourth quarter.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News