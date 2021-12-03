Ruh-Roh, Rock Island shuts down Geneseo 89-55

Rock Island painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Geneseo's defense for an 89-55 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 3.

The first quarter gave the Rocks a 24-9 lead over the Maple Leafs.

Rock Island's offense roared to a 55-22 lead over Geneseo at the intermission.

Rock Island's determination showed as it carried a 78-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

