 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruh-Roh, Sherrard shuts down Galva 63-25
0 comments

Ruh-Roh, Sherrard shuts down Galva 63-25

{{featured_button_text}}

Sherrard's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Galva during a 63-25 blowout on December 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 10, Sherrard faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Galva took on Orion on December 11 at Orion High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News