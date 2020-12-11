Sabers hold off Muskies for first MAC win

Muscatine coach John Windham simply appreciated the chance to compete following a delayed start to the season and just a handful of days to practice.

"There were moments when you could tell it was our first game and their fourth, but I really liked the fight our guys showed," Windham said.

"Every time we would get down by a few, we got ourselves back in it. That’s something we haven’t seen the last couple of years. It was good to see it tonight."

The Muskies’ fight showed late in the second quarter when a run of six unanswered points erased a 26-20 deficit.

Muscatine tied the game on a basket by Noah Yahn with :45 to go in the half, but Gibson McEwen knocked down a 3-point basket to send Central DeWitt into the locker room with a 29-26 lead at the break.

Bloom scored back-to-back baskets in transition to send the Sabers on their way to a 9-3 run to open the second half and a 50-44 margin Central DeWitt maintained after three quarters.

"We talked at the half about trying to push the ball a bit and we were able to do that," Gallagher said.