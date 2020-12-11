Sabers hold off Muskies for first MAC win

DEWITT — Muscatine didn’t go quietly in its boys basketball season opener, but Central DeWitt had all the answers Friday.
The Sabers withstood several charges by the Muskies but crafted a perfect finish at the free throw line to collect a 69-60 victory, Central DeWitt’s first as a member of the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
"Down the stretch, we did some good things, got ourselves to the line and then hit our free throws to get the win," Sabers coach Grady Gallagher said. "You hit some shots at the line to get the lead from four to eight, it adds up and makes a difference."
Central DeWitt knocked 12 of the 14 free throws it attempted in the game, including all eight it shot in the final 4 minutes, 6 seconds after the Muskies had pulled within 55-52 on a basket by Dante Lee.
After Jabrell Sandifer hit a pair at the line, Henry Bloom scored two of his game-high 27 points on a drive off of a turnover to give the Sabers a 59-52 edge with just over three minutes remaining.
Muscatine pulled within five on three more occasions only to have Central DeWitt answer.
A basket by Kaiden Muhl followed by two free throws apiece from Bloom and Boomer Johnson allowed the Sabers to quickly regain a three-possession lead.
"We were able to get things down at the line down the stretch, which made the difference we needed," Bloom said. "We’ve still got a lot of work to do, but it feels good to get the win."
Muscatine coach John Windham simply appreciated the chance to compete following a delayed start to the season and just a handful of days to practice.
"There were moments when you could tell it was our first game and their fourth, but I really liked the fight our guys showed," Windham said.
"Every time we would get down by a few, we got ourselves back in it. That’s something we haven’t seen the last couple of years. It was good to see it tonight."
The Muskies’ fight showed late in the second quarter when a run of six unanswered points erased a 26-20 deficit.
Muscatine tied the game on a basket by Noah Yahn with :45 to go in the half, but Gibson McEwen knocked down a 3-point basket to send Central DeWitt into the locker room with a 29-26 lead at the break.
Bloom scored back-to-back baskets in transition to send the Sabers on their way to a 9-3 run to open the second half and a 50-44 margin Central DeWitt maintained after three quarters.
"We talked at the half about trying to push the ball a bit and we were able to do that," Gallagher said.
"It gave us a lead to work with and we were able to hold it. That was good to see. We will need to improve, but I think there are a lot of us in that situation now."
Bloom’s effort for Central DeWitt (2-2, 1-1 MAC) was complemented by an 11-point game from Muhl, while balance was big for Muscatine.
Lee led four Muskies in double figures with a 14-point game.
Josh Dieckman and Braden Hufford scored 13 points apiece and Yahn added 10, the type of balance Windham hopes to see from Muscatine (0-1, 0-1).
"That’s what we’re capable of, four, five players in double figures and that will only help us," Windham said. "We’ve got to get better on defense, but that will come. It was a good, solid start."
